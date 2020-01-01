In Kaliningrad, transport police, together with officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Kaliningrad Region and representatives of the Kaliningrad Regional Customs, revealed a fact of the delivery of falsified alcoholic beverages prohibited for sale on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As part of the operational-search measures, it was established that the consignee was one of the Kaliningrad logistics companies. Its main business was the provision of postal services.

The accompanying documents indicated the postal items - boxes, bags, pallets. In fact, the cargo contained boxes of alcohol. Excise stamps were applied to bottles with alcohol-containing liquids that did not match the specified products or were unidentifiable.

The cargo was delivered to the Kaliningrad Region from Moscow. The illegal cargo was in two trucks and arrived in the Kaliningrad Region by ferry service Ust-Luga - Baltiysk.

As a result, law enforcement officers seized about 40 thousand bottles with a total volume of 16 tons. The seized goods were sent for a study.

A criminal case has been initiated into the fact by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Western Linear Division on Transport on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Manufacture, sale of counterfeit excise stamps, special stamps or marks of conformity or their use”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years.