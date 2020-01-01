During operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Vokrut revealed four facts of the misappropriation of another person's property by a former employee of a transport company. The total damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

The investigators established, that when providing transportation and forwarding services in the city, the offender opened packages and appropriated the electronic equipment contained inside, and subsequently disposed of it at his discretion. The cost of the contents of each cargo was more than 300 thousand rubles.

During the search operations the offender was identified. It turned to be a 35-year-old local resident.

A criminal case has been instituted against the man under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”. A part of the stolen property was seized by the Police.