A local resident applied to the duty-unit of police division No. 5 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don (Oktyabrsky District) with a message about a theft. The applicant explained that in the morning he had started his Hyundai IX35 car and discovered that someone had cut out the catalyst from his vehicle.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity of the suspect and detained him. It turned out to be a 26-year-old local resident, previously convicted for theft and hijacking. Police officers found that at night the offender cut out the catalyst from the parked car, and then disappeared.

The police established the involvement of the offender in six similar episodes of illegal activity, including those committed in the Voroshilovsky District of the city. The defendant sold the stolen spare parts, and disposed of the money at his discretion. Thus, the suspect caused a damage to the victims to a total amount of more than 600 thousand rubles.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.