Senior investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Slobodskoy” completed the investigation of a criminal case against a resident of Slobodskoy instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti provided for in part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Large-scale Fraud”.

During the investigation, it was found that the defendant, planning theft of money from an indefinite number of people, in various social networks and on Internet sites placed advertisements on the sale of various goods: cell phones, antique porcelain sets, etc. Potential buyers who, having become interested in the goods, entered into correspondence with her, and she gave them the number of a bank card, to which the funds had to be transferred. After receiving an advance payment, she stopped the communication with deceived citizens. Thus, she stole more than 440 thousand rubles from more than 30 residents of various regions of Russia.

Currently, the investigation has been completed and the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Slobodskoy District Court for consideration on the merits.