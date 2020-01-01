Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, as part of efforts to counteract the sale of drugs via the Internet, blocked the Ryazan "branch" of a chain store selling synthetic drugs.

A 28-year-old resident of the city of Ryazan and a 25-year-old resident of the city of Rybnoye caught the attention of the police. At first glance, the young people were respectable citizens: they did not have a criminal record, they worked at the same highly paid job, and led a healthy lifestyle. However, in the course of operational work, specialists of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration found that friends were couriers of an interregional illegal on-line store who actively arranged caches with synthetic drugs in Ryazan and Rybnoye. In order to pack bulk amounts of drugs and hold meetings planning the illegal activities, the offenders specially rented a garage box in the Moskovsky District of Ryazan.

The police found out the time of the next such meeting. A resident of Ryazan, who was engaged in the storage of bulk quantities of drugs at his place of residence, brought parcels of “synthetics” to the garage and handed them over to an accomplice. In turn, the resident of Rybnoye had to deliver containers to caches by car. Officers of the Administration for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Moskovsky District of Ryazan and the special unit Grom, detained the offenders at the exit from the garage and thereby stopped their further plans. During the personal search of the resident of Rybnoye operatives seized 14 grams of a narcotic drug - a derivative of N-methylephedrone.

During the searches in the apartments of the offenders in Ryazan and Rybnoye, the police found about 340 convolutions with synthetic drugs prepared for further sale. Studying the entries in the accomplices' smartphones helped the police find a “cache” with 10 more similar convolutions.

In total, 200 grams of the drug have been seized from illegal trafficking during operational investigative measures, which is a large amount.

A criminal case has been instituted against the offenders on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the sanctions of which provide for up to 20 years in prison.