Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tyazhinsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against a 29-year-old local entrepreneur. He is charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”.

Last summer, a representative of the territorial forestry turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tyazhinsky District. He reported on the revealed facts of illegal logging.

As a result of the implementation of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained the suspect. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him. The investigation found that the suspect was engaged in the logging and processing of wood. Fulfilling an order, the man couldn’t reach the rented plot because of the road blurred by rain and illegally cut down 20 pines in the neighboring plot. The amount of the damage exceeded 500,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case materials have been sent to court for consideration. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 7 years in prison.