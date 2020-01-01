Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovo-Posadsky” within the framework of measures to ensure the compliance with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation by foreign citizens, checked one of the apartments, located in the village of Bolshiye Dvory, on Sportivnaya Street.
It was found that the 57-year-old apartment owner registered 12 citizens of one of the Central Asian Republics with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.
Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.
With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.