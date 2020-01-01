Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovo-Posadsky” within the framework of measures to ensure the compliance with the regime of stay in the territory of the Russian Federation by foreign citizens, checked one of the apartments, located in the village of Bolshiye Dvory, on Sportivnaya Street.

It was found that the 57-year-old apartment owner registered 12 citizens of one of the Central Asian Republics with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee by the investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.