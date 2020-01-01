Investigators of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic completed the investigation into the criminal case against a resident of Chelyabinsk on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 158 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that at the end of 2018, the defendant met a citizen who offered her to earn money by deceiving citizens. Since the woman had no education and no job, she agreed. The accomplice explained in detail what she was supposed to do and say.

There was only one deception scheme: the offender dialed random subscriber numbers, introducing herself as a bank employee and found out from citizens their bank card information which she transmitted to her accomplice. The offender introduced herself as an employee of the “Main Department of Bank Services of the Security Service of the Bank Financial Control” or “the chief manager of bank services”. It should be noted, that the surname, name and patronymic she invented on the go.

The accomplice gave the accused a text with questions and instructions that she dictated to citizens over the phone.

The offender was very polite, she spoke confidently, gave advice on preserving savings, and thereby quickly entered into trust. The deceived citizens, assured that they were talking to a bank employee, gave her the passwords and codes received in SMS messages.

She immediately transferred the information obtained by deceit to her accomplice who, through programs of on-line transfer between bank cards and bank accounts, wrote off funds from the victim’s bank account by transferring the money to the bank account of the offender.

If during the conversation it turned out that the Mobile Bank application was not installed on the citizen’s phone, the defendant directed the person to an ATM, saying that she was canceling the transfer made by scammers and securing the funds, but the citizen had to urgently transfer the money to another account.

In that way, the defendant, together with her accomplice, in respect of whom the criminal case was set aside in a separate proceeding, stole by deceit more than 350 thousand rubles from 16 residents of the Komi Republic and two residents of the Stavropol Territory.

A resident of Chelyabinsk was detained by police in Yekaterinburg, after which she was transferred to Syktyvkar. Currently, she is being held at the Federal Governmental Institution Detention Facility-1 of the FPS of Russia Department for the Komi Republic. The woman fully confessed to the deed.

The materials of the criminal cases have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.