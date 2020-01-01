The previously convicted 47-year-old man, who was on the federal wanted list, was hiding from police for a long time.

The offender resorted to various tricks, trying to get away from the persecution: changing phones, SIM cards and constantly moving from place to place. However, he did not succeed in confusing experienced detectives. The offender’s chain of tricks was interrupted by officers of the criminal investigation division of the police servicing the Zeterechny District of the city.

The result of carefully planned operational and technical measures was the establishment of the alleged location of the wanted person. After that, a hidden round-the-clock surveillance of the household was established. For several days, the police tracked down the offender. And the other day, they carried out a special operation to detain him.

In the police division the suspect confessed, and explained that he was hiding in the hope of avoiding punishment. Now the man will not be able to escape from justice and he will stand trial for the previously committed crime under part 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.