“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, decided to submit to the President of the Russian Federation a presentation on awarding medals “For Distinction in the Protection of Public Order” to inspectors of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, Captain of the Police Sergey Krylov and Senior Lieutenant of the Police Aleksey Poyarkov who had distinguished themselves in the detention of an armed offender,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

On June 15 at about 4 p.m. in front of house 156 on the Leninsky Prospekt, one of the passers-by fired several shots at traffic police officers who were on duty. Despite serious wounds, the policemen, showing courage and determination, neutralized and detained the attacker. Currently they are undergoing treatment in medical institutions of the capital.

The investigative authorities instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers).

Sergey Krylov and Aleksey Poyarkov are experienced, competent and responsible professionals. Each of them has been serving in the police for almost 20 years.

“The work of a policeman requires not only special knowledge and skills, but also high personal qualities, readiness to solve the set tasks in any operational environment. Sergey Krylov and Aleksey Poyarkov, faced with mortal danger, acted competently and confidently, which prevented grave consequences and saved the lives of citizens around them,” Irina Volk emphasized.