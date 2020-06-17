Today, First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy in the video conferencing mode held an extraordinary meeting of the Operational Headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Prevention of Offenses, which considered additional measures to ensure law and order during the July 1 all-Russian vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The event was attended by Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova, Deputy Head of Rospotrebnadzor Irina Bragina, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for National Guard Troops Colonel-General Oleg Borukaev, as well as Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General of the Police Leonid Vedenov, Chief of the MIA of Russia General Department for Migration Issues Lieutenant General of the Police Valentina Kazakova. Chiefs of territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the Rosgvardia, deputy heads of regions, and chairmen of territorial election commissions also participated in the discussion of the issues raised.

Aleksandr Gorovoy recalled that the vote will be held throughout the country: “Holding of such a large-scale event, especially in the context of the pandemic of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, certainly imposes on us an increased responsibility for organizing law enforcement and ensuring security”.

The First Deputy-Minister emphasized that the activities of the internal affairs bodies should be carried out in close cooperation with the election commissions and strictly within the limits of legal authority.

Ella Pamfilova noted that the long-term cooperation of the CEC of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was really constructive, and spoke about the recommendations developed jointly with Rospotrebnadzor on the organization of the voting procedure under the existing restrictive measures.

During the meeting, security algorithms for the upcoming All-Russian event were collegially developed.