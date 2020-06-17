The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in the video-conferencing mode, congratulated chiefs of departments of the central office, territorial bodies and departmental educational organizations with the assignment of special ranks of top commanding staff. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the country on the eve of the national holiday - Day of Russia.

Addressing his colleagues, Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that the decision adopted by the head of the state was a recognition of their merits and at the same time a high appreciation of the activities of the collectives entrusted to them: “Each of you in his assigned area showed his best business and personal qualities, achieved significant results in strengthening the rule of law. As leaders with vase practical and managerial experience, you take informed decisions that allow you to correctly organize the work of subordinates.

The Minister emphasized that such an approach was extremely important for maintaining control over the operational situation, for detailed analysis of existing problematic issues and, as a result, effective counteraction to modern challenges and threats: “Today, these include criminal activity in the area of high technology, organized drug crime, the spread of radical ideology, processes associated with illegal migration”.

The MIA of Russia Chief expressed confidence that the knowledge, organizational skills, and dedication of the leaders would become a good basis for further professional achievements: “I expect that you will justify this trust with daily conscientious work. Without stopping there, you will honestly serve your country and its people”.