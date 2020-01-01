Officers of the 7th division of the Drug Control Administration of the regional police GA received operational information on the sale of large quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in a non-contact manner through caches in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

As a result of operational-search measures, in February of this year, in the Kulebaksky District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Drug Control officers of the GA with the support of the “GROM” special force detained a man born in 1999 who was suspected of selling drugs.

During a search of the place of residence of the attacker, drug control officers found and seized a drug, methylephedrone, weighing 1,655.823 grams and cannabis (marijuana), weighing 90.699 grams, part of the drug was already packaged in single doses. There were seized as well measuring instruments, packaging material, scales, cell phones, sim cards, bank cards and other items for packing drugs.

According to the detainee, he stored the drug in his home for the purpose of further sale.

During the inspection of the detainee’s mobile phone, the locations of 3 caches with bulk quantities of drugs were found, from which 70 bundles of synthetic drugs were seized.

In total, about 2 kg were seized from the detainee by police officers.

On the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia, the police initiated a criminal case. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man. The criminal investigation continues.

All facts of illicit trafficking, consumption and distribution of drugs can be reported via the “02” communication channel, left as an Internet message or reported to the nearest police division.