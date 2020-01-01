The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Novovoronezh received a statement from a 32-year-old resident of Voronezh stating that he had become a victim of fraudsters.

It was established that between September 2019 and April of the current year, the victim received messages from an unknown person via a social network. The man complained about his difficult financial situation and, under various pretexts, asked to transfer money to him. At the beginning of the correspondence, the offender said that in the Voronezh Region there was a relative’s grave, but he had no material opportunity to come and put things in order there. The gullible Voronezh resident transferred money to the swindler. Then the scammer reported that he had lost his ticket and asked for money again. The next reasons were illnesses of relatives. For seven months, the unsuspecting man transferred funds to various bank cards and accounts. One day, an unknown woman called the victim on the phone and introduced herself as the alleged sister of his acquaintance through correspondence. The woman reported that the man had died from a serious illness and she needed money for the funeral. The victim took a loan and transferred a large sum to the caller. After that, no one contacted him and he realized that he had become a victim of fraud.

The total material damage suffered by the resident of Voronezh as a result of the criminal actions exceeded 3,185,000 rubles.

After a series of operational-search measures, police officers managed to get on the trail of the offender. The man stayed in the city of Perm, where he was detained by law enforcement officers. He turned to be a 21-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.