By the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of June 15, 2020 No. 392 “On Amending the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of April 18, 2020 No. 274 “On Temporary Measures to Settle the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation because of the Threat of Further Spread of the New Coronavirus Infection (COVID-19)” for all foreign citizens arriving in Russia both on a visa and a visa-free basis, suspension of the terms of temporary stay (including extension of visas), temporary or permanent residence ( including extension of a residence permit), the periods for which foreign nationals are registered at the place of stay or registered at the place of residence, as well as the validity of certificates of temporary asylum and refugee certificate is extended until September 15, 2020.

For foreign citizens who had left Russia before the borders were closed but having a temporary residence permit, residence permit or certificate of a participant in the State program, the period from March 15 to September 15, 2020 will not count in the validity of these documents.

Also, during the indicated period, no decisions will be taken with respect to foreign citizens on the cancellation of previously issued visas, temporary residence permits, residence permits, work permits, patents and certificates of a participant in the state program of resettlement of compatriots, deprivation of refugee status or temporary asylum.

Please note that from June 16, 2020, to work, foreign citizens need a work permit or patent with appropriate payment of advance payments on individual income tax.

At the same time, foreign citizens have the right to apply for the issuance (extension, renewal) of a work permit and patent, regardless of the purpose of the entry. Work permits for foreign citizens from the “visa” countries will be issued with a validity period until September 15, 2020.

We inform you as well that the employer or the customer of the work (services) is obliged to submit an appropriate notification to the migration department of the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia within three working days after the conclusion of a labor or civil law contract with a foreign citizen.