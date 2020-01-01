On the eve of the Day of Russia, an on-line quiz “My police - my Russia!” was held on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Officers of the information and public relations units of the internal affairs bodies prepared photo questions about the sights and memorials in their regions dedicated to the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

From June 10 to June 12, all visitors to the Internet resources of the Ministry in the year of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War were invited to test their knowledge of memorable places of military glory in our country. The answers to the quiz questions were sent to us by almost 700 people. Most of the replies sent contained stories on the sites depicted in the photographs. We thank all Internet users who have participated in the quiz.

The winners of the quiz, the first to send the correct answers to 31 photo questions, were Aleksey Ovchinnikov from Perm, Svetlana Trofimova from Ruzayevka and Andrey Sazonov from Samara.

Incentive prizes will also be given to Ilya Romanov from Belgorod, Kermen Okonova from Elista, Alesya Aksyutina from the Republic of Adygea and Lesya Pedan from the Republic of Crimea, who sent the correct answers on the first day of the online quiz.

The Administration for Information and Public Relations of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ivanovo Region took an active part in preparing the quiz material, which became the most popular one.

Quiz page “My police - my Russia!” will be placed in “Our Projects” section, where anyone will be able to take a virtual walk through the cities of Russia together with officers of internal affairs bodies.