“As a result of preventive measures carried out at night in the waters of the Baltic Sea near the city of Yantarny, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, together with the police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Svetlogorsky” suppressed the illegal extraction of amber.

Four miners, who illegally extracted amber from the bottom of the Baltic Sea using artisanal equipment, were detained red-handed. Police officers found with the suspects about 18 kilograms of petrified fossilized resin.

In relation to the detainees, administrative offense protocols have been drawn up, as provided for by Article 7.5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. Boats, scuba gear, water cannons, hoses, and other equipment for illegal mining were seized from them,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.