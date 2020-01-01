“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory detained suspects of attempted sale of more than one and a half kilograms of the drug.

According to available information, two natives of one of the CIS countries purchased illicit substances in bulk. They packaged drugs in a rented apartment in the city of Nevinnomyssk. The offenders planned to organize the sale in several districts of the Stavropol Territory.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspects in the city of Stavropol. In the pockets of their jackets 21 bundles of powdered substance were found. The examination found that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - heroin.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During a search of the place of temporary residence of the detainees, the police using a service dog, a German shepherd named Gera, found a cache in the kitchen behind the refrigerator. There was a polymer bag with heroin with a total weight of more than 1.4 kilograms.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.