Officers of the MIA of Russia for the Republic of Kalmykia, in collaboration with colleagues from the regional FSB, in the Chernozemsky District at the 286th kilometer of the Georgievsk-Budennovsk-Ulan-Khol highway, stopped for an administrative offense a foreign-made passenger car under the control of a resident of Kalmykia.

During the inspection of the car from the trunk, law enforcement officers seized more than 150 fragments of sturgeon fish with a total weight of about 530 kilograms, as well as 60 kilograms of chastic fish. An operative-investigative team was sent to the scene. The seized items were sent for ichthyological research. According to preliminary data, the fragments referred to species of fish such as sturgeon, stellate sturgeon and beluga. They are listed in the Red Book of Russia and their fishing is prohibited.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 258.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal catching and trafficking in especially valuable wild animals and aquatic biological resources referring to the species included in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and (or) protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 4 years.