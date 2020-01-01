Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania during operational-search measures revealed a tax evasion scheme created by a 28-year-old business woman who was engaged in the sale of electrical equipment.

A search and seizure of documents on financial and economic activity was carried out in the office of the company, and primary accounting documentation was seized.

Police officers found that the general director of the company included knowingly false information in the declarations on value added and profit tax. According to those documents, the company was entitled to tax deductions under a number of agreements with various commercial organizations on allegedly performed deliveries of high-voltage and low-voltage equipment, which actually did not supply any goods. This scheme allowed the offender to “save” 5 million 850 thousand rubles in taxes.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to two years.