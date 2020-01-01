“Analysis of statistical data for May 2020 indicates to a decrease in the number of registered crimes in Russia. The total number of registered crimes decreased by 5.6% compared to May 2019. At the same time, the number of murders and attempted murders decreased by 2.0%, facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 8.9%, robberies - by 13.4%, acts of brigandage - by 24.4%.

Contrary to the concern expressed by a number of experts, under the of restrictive measures, there has been no increase in the criminal activity of migrants. Moreover, the opposite trend continues. In May, foreign citizens committed 10.9% less crimes than a year ago, including murders - less by 20.0%, facts of inflicting intentional grievous bodily harm - by 1.8%, robberies - 2.9%, acts of brigandage - by 12.7%.

The operational situation in the streets remains stable, where there have been committed 16.4% less crimes than in May 2019.

The number of attacks in the sphere of families decreased by 13.0%, including murders and attempted murders - by 28.2%, facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 24.7%, moderate - harm - by 13.3 %, light harm to health - by 14.5%.

At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of fraudsters’ attacks. The number of frauds qualified under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation increased by 35.0%. Increasingly often, cybercriminals use information and telecommunication technologies to steal money. For example, frauds with the use of electronic means of payment, qualified under Article 159.3 of the Criminal Code, have increased by 103.6%.

In May, 12 crimes were detected under Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, introduced in April of this year and establishing liability for public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances creating a threat to the life and health of citizens.

In general, over the 5 months of 2020, the decrease in the total number of registered crimes compared to the 5 months of 2019 amounted to 0.4%. The number of murders and attempted murders decreased by 2.2%, the facts of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 4.2%, robberies - by 10.4%, acts of brigandage - by 19.3%, theft - by 2.6%, hooliganism - by 14.4%.

Street crime rates have also declined. During the period from January to May, 9.5% fewer crimes than a year earlier were committed in public places, including 9.1% less crimes committed in the streets, squares, parks and gardens. The number of street brigandage acts decreased by 20.5%, street robberies - by 18.0%.

The situation became safer at transport facilities, where a decrease in the number of crimes amounted to 16.3%, including a 15.7% decrease for grave and especially grave elements of the crime.

The number of crimes committed by foreign citizens decreased by 3.4%, and of those committed against foreign citizens and stateless persons - by 2.8%.

The number of attacks in families in January-May decreased by 12.0%, compared to the same period last year, cases of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 19.9%, moderate harm - by 15.9%, light harm to health - by 8.9%.

Unlawful acts in the field of information and telecommunication technologies have an increasing influence on the structure of crime. Their number increased by 85.1% (including grave and especially grave - by 123.7%), and the proportion increased to 21.7% of the total. The number of crimes committed using settlement (plastic) cards has increased almost 6 times.

Internal affairs bodies, together with other law enforcement agencies, ensure the control over the situation in all regions of the country, continue the implementation of a set of measures to identify, suppress and solve crimes,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.