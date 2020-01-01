“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with colleagues from the North-Western Administrative District with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of a series fraudulent actions.

According to the operatives, the offenders advertised extrasensory services by purchasing airtime on TV channels. By calling the indicated number, gullible citizens told a call center operator about their problem. The operator, in turn, booked the victims for a primary magical rite worth from twenty to twenty-five thousand rubles, after which a curse was allegedly found in them. For healing, the scammers offered clients to pay for additional psychic assistance.

After some time, the suspects called back the citizens and assured that they were entitled to monetary compensation for earlier paid rites as part of the support program. However, after receiving the money the false psychics stopped communicating.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Moscow Region and the Lipetsk Region, police officers detained the alleged organizer and eight active members of the group.

Investigators of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated nine criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Eight of them - with a qualifying attribute of action as part of an organized group. With regard to five suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

Currently, circumstances of more than 50 episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity have been established. According to preliminary estimates the total damage exceeds 5 million rubles.

Twelve searches were carried out at the places of actual residence of the suspects, as well as in the offices where the call centers were located. The police found and seized databases with personal data of citizens, bank cards, computer equipment, communication means and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal cases.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.