“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the participation of officers of the Traffic Police of the Nizhneingashsky District, detained a suspect of illegal trafficking of alcohol-containing products in a particularly large amount.

During operations on the “Sibir” highway, police stopped a truck. The driver said that he was transporting a modular compressor station. However, when inspecting the trailer of the vehicle, it was found that the doors of the compartment where the station should be located were an imitation, and behind them there was a cache with alcoholic products. It turned out that the suspect was transporting the goods without accompanying documentation and an appropriate license.

Police officers seized over 4 thousand bottles of alcohol with a total volume of more than 20 thousand liters. According to the examination results, the samples were an alcohol-containing liquid with ethyl alcohol content of 94.5%. According to preliminary estimates the value of the seized products exceeds 13.5 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nizhneingashsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.