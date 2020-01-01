The director of one of the peasant farms of the Komi Republic applied to the Arbazhsky police station with a statement that 520 thousand rubles had been stolen from him.

The victim said that he had arrived in the village of Chulki in the Arbazhsky District to purchase calves from a local farmer. By prior arrangement, he brought with him cash for buying cattle. When the negotiations were over, he went to his car to take the money for the calves to settle with the farmer and start the loading, but found that the cash was gone. The auxiliary worker, whom he brought with him from Syktyvkar, was also missing.

After receiving the message, the police immediately began the search to detain the offender. At the exit from the Arbazh village, on the road that leading to the federal highway, a post was set. Police officers checked the streets of nearby settlements and the area around them, including forests and country roads. On one of them, the police noticed a man who looked like the suspect. Seeing the police, he rushed to the forest. The offender was detained and delivered to a police point.

The stolen money was seized. The identity of the suspect was established - he was a resident of the Komi Republic, born in 1986, released from prison in April of this year.

The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft committed on a large scale”). For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him. Currently, colleagues from the Komi Republic have already contacted the Arbazh police, saying that they also suspect him of having committed crimes.