Inspectors of the 16th battalion of the 2nd regiment of the traffic police (Southern) of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region at a stationary post located on the M-4 highway “Don” stopped for a check of documents a foreign car moving in the direction of Pyatigorsk from Moscow.

During a conversation with police officers, the foreign car driver, a 21-year-old native of a CIS country, behaved suspiciously and was very nervous. The traffic police decided to inspect the vehicle. Inside the car, under decorative overlays and in a niche under the hand brake, traffic police inspectors found 600 convolutions with a powdery substance with a total weight of about 1.2 kilograms.

An investigative team of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Kashira were sent to the scene. Everything found was seized and sent for examination, according to the results of which it was established that the samples of the seized powder were a narcotic drug - heroin.

The detainee was taken to the police division, and investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA Division initiated against him a criminal case under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.