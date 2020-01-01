The Privolzhsky District Court of Kazan passed a verdict on a group of 12 people engaged in illegal banking activities associated with the cashing out of funds.

Depending on the role of each, they were found guilty of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code and part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Recall that in June 2017, ES&CC officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan detained 12 residents of Kazan suspected of organizing illegal banking activities. The General Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the Republic of Tatarstan prosecuted the suspects.

According to the material of the case, the group members opened bank accounts for controlled legal entities in the banks of the republic, and made cash withdrawals from their accounts. Other members of the group provided general accounting, administration of payments, preparation of primary accounting documents, as well as coordination of actions between members of the group.

The remaining participants were responsible for the selection of customers of illegal banking operations, registration of legal entities, management of settlement accounts of firms controlled by them, cashing out and collection of funds:

Thus, from January 2015 to May 2017, the group members, without proper registration and special permit (license) to conduct banking operations, carried out illegal banking operations with funds received in the settlement accounts of some firms.

The defendants received remuneration in the amount of at least 2% of each illegal banking transaction. The total illegally generated income amounted to more than 100 million rubles.

During the searches, the investigators seized from the suspects electronic media, draft bookkeeping documents, bank plastic cards in the amount of 97 pieces, cash, cash counting machines, keys for the bank-client system in the amount of 30 units, 53 smartphones, 13 laptops, 45 flash drives, 23 sim-cards, about 70 seals of firms.

The court decision in respect of the organizer sentenced him to 5 years in prison, two other defendants - to 4.6 years in prison, another two - 3 years in prison, the rest of the group received suspended sentences. The verdict has not come into effect yet.