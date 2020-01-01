“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Saratov Region have found four warehouses with unmarked tobacco products in the cities of Engels and Saratov.

Equipment for imitation of well-known foreign tobacco brands, packing tapes, as well as about two thousand excise stamps with signs of forgery were found in the warehouses. More than 800,000 units of unmarked tobacco products were withdrawn from illegal circulation. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

It was preliminary established that a resident of the Saratov Region illegally brought cigarettes from CIS countries with a view to selling them in the Russian Federation. Revenues from the sale could exceed 50 million rubles.

At present, people involved in the illegal activities are being searched for, possible channels for counterfeit products distribution are being established,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Irina Volk.