“Senior detective of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, having witnessed a traffic accident, instantly appreciated the situation and prevented hitting of a three-year-old boy by an uncontrolled car.

At the crossroad of Pavel Morozov and Biyskaya streets, a minibus driver made a U-turn in violation of the requirements prescribed by the marking of the carriageway. During this maneuver, a foreign car moving in the opposite direction collided with the vehicle. By preliminary data, the man who was driving the minibus lost consciousness. The uncontrolled vehicle continued moving along a circular trajectory.

Suddenly, a child flew out of the open window of the front passenger door and fell onto the roadway. The confused boy froze. At any moment he could get under the wheels.

Senior detective of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk was an eyewitness to the incident. The policeman ran out of his car, picked up the small boy and carried him into his vehicle.

After a few seconds, the uncontrolled minibus drove across the place where the child had been just a moment before. Then the minibus crossed the oncoming lane and crashed into a bump on the opposite side of the road. Thanks to the resolute and dedicated actions of the police officer, the life of the three-year-old boy was saved.

Traffic police found that the child was in the front passenger seat without a special child seat.

All the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.