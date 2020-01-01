“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory carry out a set of preventive measures aimed at combating arsons of grass and suppressing fires.

Thus, as a result of operational-search measures in the Emelyanovsky District, a suspect in damage to forest stands was detained. According to available information, the man had set fire to dry grass, after which, because of a strong wind, the fire began spreading rapidly towards the forest. More than thirty trees suffered from the fire.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Division "Emelyanovsky" initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 261 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

In addition, in the village of Lukovo in the Uyarsky District, during the arson of grass, two houses and outbuildings were burnt. As a result of the incident, a man died who was in one of the houses at the time of the fire.

Based on this fact the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 219 of the Russian Criminal Code.

It turned out that because of the arson of dry grass fire arose in the territory of the settlement adjacent to the forest that had to be cleaned of dead wood.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the unlawful act,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.