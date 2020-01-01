Within the frame of the criminal case instituted on the fact of illegal production and attempted sale of narcotic drugs committed on a large scale by an organized group, officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region revealed a fact of money legalization.

Earlier, police officers with the power support of the special unit “Grom” detained the suspect in the criminal case and four of his accomplices in a suburb of Kurgan, where a drug of synthetic origin was manufactured and packaged for subsequent sale in one of the summer-house cooperatives. During the detention, a package containing 114 grams of mephedrone intended for non-contact sale was seized from them.

During the period of the unlawful activity of the organized group led by the suspect, bit-coins were received to his electronic account, which he later converted into Russian currency in the amount of more than 6.5 million rubles, which is an especially large amount. The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region prosecuted the 21-year old resident of Kurgan on the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code “Legalization (laundering) of funds or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”.

The property of the suspect was arrested.