Yesterday, at about 11.30, the electronics store on the Mir street was entered by a citizen, who, using a pry bar, broke a display case and openly stole 22 mobile phones. The offender was detained by employees of the hypermarket. When attempting an escape, the suspect hit on the head one of the store employees with a pry bar.
The man was handed over to law enforcement officers. The man was taken to the Internal Affairs Division, where he confessed to the crime. He explained that he had committed the attack because of financial difficulties.
The organization estimated the damage at 1.6 million rubles. The criminal case was instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Robbery”. The investigation is on-going. At the moment a decision on selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is being considered. The man was taken to a temporary detention facility.
