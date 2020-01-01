“The duty unit of the MIA of Russia linear division at the Tolmachevo airport received a message that the crew of a plane bound for Yekaterinburg needed the assistance of the transport police in connection with inadequate behavior of one of the passengers.

Arriving at the scene, the police found out that a man with obvious signs of alcoholic intoxication during boarding had used foul language to flight attendants and other passengers.

The public order offender was detained and taken to the duty unit, where he began insulting police officers on duty.

In relation to the air-rowdy a protocol on an administrative offense has been drawn up, as provided for in part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

In addition, investigative bodies of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 319 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.