On the occasion of the professional holiday of the information and public relations departments of internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, members of the Public Council at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia recorded video greetings with good wishes and instructions to “journalists in uniform”.



Kirill Kleimenov, Director of the Information Programs Directorate of Channel One OJSC, drew attention to the fact that the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs was the most beautiful: “Sometimes, staring at you know whom, we risk missing the next comment!”



Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT and MIA “Russia Today”, thanked the press services for their caring attitude: “Thank you for working with our journalists, responding to our requests, to our signals. We really appreciate that.”



Vladislav Fronin, Editor-in-Chief of “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”, noted that without people in uniform and without people who have professional knowledge in journalism, it is impossible to talk about courage and the selfless work of law enforcement officers. “Our journalists and readers appreciate your hard work!”



Konstantin Abramov, General Director and Chairman of the Board of the VTsIOM Foundation, wished: “Be operative in this difficult world of information wars and fakes. Win wars, dispel fakes with truthful information.”



Deputy Director of the Information Directorate of “NTV Television Company” JSC Andrey Kunitsyn thanked for the honest work and close interaction with journalists: “Dear Friends, The number of good deeds that you do for us, fulfilling your professional duty, does not leave me a chance to address you in any other way! ”

Aleksey Abakumov, RBC Development Director, wished that the face of the Russian police “was friendly, sometimes smiling, sometimes serious, but always turned to people”.



President of the communication and consulting group of companies “Mikhailov & Partners” Marianna Maksimovskaya: “Usually they tell operatives that their service is both dangerous and difficult! But you also happen to be in hot spots, record special operations, spend days and nights at work, building the relationship between the society and the Ministry of Internal Affairs units. I wish you further professional victories!”



Igor Chernyak, Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper “Argumenty i Fakty”, noted that AiF journalists appreciate the help in organizing interviews and reporting, and the prompt reaction to events. “We know that on weekdays and holidays, day and night, we can always get an answer to our request. And thank you very much for that!”



Yuri Shalimov, General Director of JSC “Petersburg” Television and Radio Company”: “I think you are lucky twice. You always find yourself in the midst of the most important events in the life of the country. I myself began my career as a criminal reporter. I was fortunate to work with many then lieutenants, and now leaders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other government agencies. For example, your Chief, the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Vladimirovna Volk.”



Director General of “Izvestia” Multimedia Information Center” LLC Vladimir Tyulin emphasized: “Media workers, like no one else, see your professional, painstaking work and the desire to increase the authority of the Russian police, to reflect this work in the newspapers and on the screens as objectively as possible. You succeed with this. And in this, of course, the merit of each of you. I am sure that we have only new achievements ahead!”