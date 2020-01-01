“As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region detained a 20-year-old resident of the city of Kostroma, suspected of attempted illegal sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

About a hundred kilometers away from the city of Arkhangelsk on the M-8 Kholmogory highway, the police stopped an Opel automobile. During the inspection of the vehicle, two plastic bottles with blue liquid were found. The examination confirmed that more than a kilogram of a synthetic drug was seized, which makes about six thousand single doses.

According to investigators, the batch was intended for further sale in the region.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The suspect was detained. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.