“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Domodedovo Urban District detained members of a group suspected of committing fraud.

The investigators found that the offenders staged traffic accidents according to an established scheme. One of them imitated a breakdown of his car, moving at the lowest possible speed in a section of the road where overtaking was prohibited. Thus, he forced the driver behind him to overtake him. As soon as the driver behind began his maneuver, the fraudster sharply speeded up. The driver had to get back, but at that moment accomplices on a foreign car approached him as close as possible and provoked a collision.

After a traffic accident, the scammers explained to drivers that they had seriously violated the rules of the road and that would inevitably lead to the deprivation of the right to drive a vehicle. In order to resolve the situation, the fraudsters demanded from the victims from 50 to 150 thousand rubles, after which they escaped from the scene.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, with the assistance of the Rosgvardia, detained the alleged organizer and six members of the group at their places of residence.

To date, the detainees, four of whom have a previous criminal record, are suspected of having committed at least six framed traffic accidents in the Domodedovsky, Chekhovsky, Odintsovsky and Naro-Fominsky districts of the Moscow Region. Criminal proceedings into the facts were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches at the defendants’, bank cards, mobile phones, walkie-talkies, a baseball bat and two blank pistols were found. Cars allegedly used in staging the accidents were also seized.

Currently, with regard to one of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and six have been placed under house arrest.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.