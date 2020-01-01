“At the request of investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” with regard to the three men suspected of a robbery attack on cash collectors, the Central District Court of the city of Krasnoyarsk chose a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody for two months,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.
As previously reported, three locals were detained on suspicion of committing the robbery attack. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.
As a result of operational-search measures, the stolen money was found and seized. The preliminary investigation continues.
