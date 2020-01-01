Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Sarapulsky” together with ES&CC officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic and the Rosgvardia detained the head of a management company and three individual entrepreneurs for theft of citizens' funds collected for the capital repair of apartment buildings.

According to the investigation, the suspects stole part of the funds intended for overhaul of several apartment buildings by drawing up fictitious contracts. Funds in the amount of more than 300,000 rubles were transferred to the accounts of individual enterprises.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal circulation of means of payment” and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. With respect to three suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of house arrest, for the fourth - a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The crimes presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.