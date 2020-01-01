In order to check the compliance by foreign citizens with the regime of stay in the Russian Federation, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin checked an apartment located on the Liteynaya Street.

The Police found that the 47-year-old apartment owner registered 10 foreign nationals with the migration register, but did not provide them with temporary housing.

The inquirer of the Police Division initiated, a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

With respect to the offender a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.