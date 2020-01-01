On the Internet and social networks, with reference to regulatory acts of officials of public authorities, information is being disseminated on toughening legislation on road safety in relation to motorists. As a rule, this information ends with a reference to Internet resources advertising DVRs, radar detectors, as well as other devices and equipment.

At the request of the traffic police, such materials are quickly removed from the content of the Internet portal. Currently, more than 50 such publications and over 15 channels have been blocked. The traffic police urge citizens to be skeptical of such information “fakes” and not succumb to provocations.

Administrative responsibility in the sphere of road safety is established by federal legislation, information on amendments to which is posted on the federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts, and the approved regulatory legal act is published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

We kindly ask representatives of the media and the blogosphere to verify data obtained from unofficial sources, preventing the dissemination of false and incorrect information misleading the readers, and when preparing materials on police activities, to use the information posted on official Internet resources, including those of the traffic police.