“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory controls the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mostovsky District on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 5 of Article 33, part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation in respect of four residents of the Kuban area entitled to maternity (family) capital, and their three accomplices.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2013 to 2017, women from other cities who have state certificates for maternity (family) capital, with the aim of cashing the benefit through intermediaries, acquired to their ownership and ownership of their children the housing obviously unfit for living. Having concluded transactions with sellers of non-residential real estate, the defendants provided false information to authorized organizations.

The funds were legalized by concluding loan agreements with the subsequent transfer of funds. The total material damage exceeded 1 million 700 thousand rubles. The facts of illegal activity were revealed by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Mostovsky District Court of the Krasnodar Territory for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.