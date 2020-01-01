“During the searches in different parts of the city, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” found and seized more than 2 million rubles stolen during a daring attack on cash collectors on May 30,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

As previously reported, three locals were detained on suspicion of committing the robbery attack. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

“The police established that the suspects had divided the stolen funds among themselves in equal shares. The alleged organizer packed his share and the share of one of the accomplices in the amount of almost 1.5 million rubles in one package. Then he brought that package to his friend for storage, saying that allegedly there were documents inside. As a result of operational-search measures, the money was seized.

During further search activities in the basement of an unfinished building in the Akademgorodok microdistrict, the rest of the stolen funds were discovered. According to available information, the third accomplice hid them in that place. In addition, not far from the building near the garages, police officers found empty cash collection cassettes for money.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” Irina Volk explained.