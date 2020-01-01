“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Temryuksky District of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory investigates a criminal case initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 and part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, in February this year, as a result of searches in the territory of one of the local warehouses, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the regional GA found and seized over 7,000 liters of unmarked alcoholic beverages with labels of various brands.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police found four clandestine workshops located in private households in the Temryuksky District of the Krasnodar Territory. More than 28,000 liters of alcohol products were withdrawn from illegal circulation.

A 30-year-old local resident is suspected of committing the indicated crimes. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.