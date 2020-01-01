“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, together with colleagues from the Mariinsky and Chebulinsky districts, detained suspects of selling counterfeit money.

According to investigators, in the city of Novokuznetsk, two local residents purchased in the shadow segment of the Internet 15 fake banknotes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation with a face value of 5 thousand rubles each, which they sold at retail outlets in the city. Subsequently, the suspects ordered another batch of fakes, and they were detained by police officers when attempting their sale. During the inspection of the car of one of the detainees, another 18 fake banknotes were found.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 186 of the Russian Criminal Code. To date, circumstances of at least 18 episodes of the defendants’ illegal activities have been established. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of recognizance and appropriate behavior.

In addition, in the city of Mariinsk, as a result of operational-search measures, a suspect in four episodes of selling counterfeit banknotes in the territory of the Kemerovo Region was detained.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mariinsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The detainee confessed, placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against him. During a search of his place of residence, a cache was discovered in which 11 fake banknotes with a face value of 5 thousand rubles were stored.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken by police officers to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.