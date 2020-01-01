The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo received a statement from a representative of a commercial organization about the disappearance of dishes, furniture and interior items from the company's warehouse.

As a result of operational-search measures, on suspicion of committing the crime, a 40-year-old resident of Kashirsky District was detained by officers of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA Administration.

It was established that the attacker, being an employee of that organization, twice appropriated the goods, part of which he subsequently sold.

On this fact, the investigator of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Domodedovo instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Assignment or embezzlement”.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.