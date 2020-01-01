“An investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar completed the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 and part 3 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which was under the control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory.

According to the investigation, the chairman and the accountant of a housing construction cooperative, as well as an individual entrepreneur and director of a construction organization, under the pretext of building three-story residential buildings on a land plot located in the village of Krasnodarsky, commited by deceipt the theft of funds from 997 citizens totaling more than 690 million rubles.

With regard to the alleged organizer of the group the court selected a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the rest - recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly. In order to secure civil claims of victims for property damage compensation, the property of the defendants was seized to an amount exceeding 630 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Prikubansky District Court of Krasnodar for consideration on the merits.

Earlier, based on the evidence gathered by the investigation, the Prikubansky District Court of the city of Krasnodar convicted one of the members of the organized group - the chairman of the housing construction cooperative. He was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.