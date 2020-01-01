“Employees of the Pervomayskoye police subdivision of the MIA of Russian Division for the Shilkinsky District detained a man suspected of murder and causing bodily harm.
On June 8, the police received a message that at night an unknown person attacked a group of teenagers in the village of Pervomaisky of the Shilkinsky District. The 16-year-old teenager, who had been stabbed, died, five more were hospitalized.
Police officers established that a previously convicted 24-year-old local resident could be involved in committing the unlawful acts.
As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions, the suspect was detained and delivered to the investigation unit,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
