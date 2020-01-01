“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained suspects in the attack on cash collectors.
Today, in different areas of the city of Krasnoyarsk, a simultaneous operation was carried out to detain suspects in the attack on cash collectors, which had occurred on May 30 this year. As a result of operational-search measures, three men, without a previous criminal record, born in 1961, 1971 and 1980, were detained.
Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration "Krasnoyarskoye" initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by paragraphs “b” and “c” of part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code “Brigandage”. The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
