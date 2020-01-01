“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Krasnoyarsk Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained three men suspected of committing a brigandage attack on cash collectors.

On the morning of May 30, the offenders attacked cash collectors, took possession of a bag with cash, and then escaped in a car.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police found the vehicle - a VAZ-2106 car, on which the attackers moved. Forensic experts during the inspection of the scene seized fingerprints and evidence relevant to the investigation.

After that, a special operation was carried out in several districts of the city of Krasnoyarsk, during which police officers detained three suspects. They were locals without a previous criminal record.

It has been preliminary established that the detainees had planned the attack back in 2017. They bought a car in advance and regularly honed their shooting skills. In addition, the alleged organizer specially went to hairdressers, where he collected hair, which after committing the crime he left in the car. Thus he intended to ward off suspicions.

At the moment a decision on selecting a preventive measure for the defendants is being considered. Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities as well as to find the stolen funds,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.