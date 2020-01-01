“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of money theft committed remotely.

The investigators found that the attackers, using fake powers of attorney and identity documents, re-issued SIM cards of subscribers of one of the mobile operators. Then, under the guise of customers, they went into on-line banking applications and appropriated money available on the victims' settlement accounts.

As a result of operational-search measures in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the city of Samara, the police detained four suspects: one woman and three men.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kurkino District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Articles 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to two suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of house arrest, for the rest - a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During searches of the places of residence of the defendants, fake documents were found: driver’s licenses and a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. Bank cards issued on dummies, computer equipment and SIM cards of evidentiary value in the criminal case were also seized.

There is reason to believe that the offenders may be involved in the commission of several similar crimes in the territory of the city of Moscow. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage exceeded one million rubles.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.