“Oleg Bushev, a nineteen-year-old native of the Republic of Abkhazia, took the Oath of a citizen of the Russian Federation, after which the Chief of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, Colonel of the Police Dmitry Sergienko handed him a Russian passport,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

In July last year, doctors diagnosed in the young man a heart disease. In Russia, the necessary operation is performed only if the patient has Russian citizenship. As a temporary measure, the doctors picked up for Oleg a life-supporting drug. His mother Svetlana Busheva took up the issue of acquiring Russian citizenship for herself, her son and mother.

“The request to assist in the speedy paperwork for the young man and his family was received as well by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia from representatives of the international information channel RT as part of the joint project “One-to-One”.

In December 2019, the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow issued to Svetlana Busheva, her son and mother permits for foreign citizens’ residence on the territory of the Russian Federation. In February of this year the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow accepted applications for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner from Svetlana Busheva and her mother.

On March 17, the applicant became a Russian citizen. Her mother is currently in Abkhazia and will be able to obtain a Russian passport after returning to Moscow,” the MIA official representative said.

Svetlana Busheva, who was present at the event, thanked the police for their cordial attitude to her family and the prompt resolution of issues related to paperwork: “I am very grateful to the police for their help. Everyone whom I addressed with our problem, treated us with care, without formalism, and made steps to solve the issue. I have been always proud that I am Russian. Thank you very much. I speak very sincerely”.

In turn, Colonel of the Police Dmitry Sergienko wished her son a speedy recovery.